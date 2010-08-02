Katie Couric Blames CBS For Crappy Ratings

An interesting tidbit in Brian Stelter’s New York Times story on what Katie Couric will do now that she won’t be replacing CNN’s Larry King (because CNN has hired Piers Morgan to replace Larry King).



The tidbit?

Katie thinks her rough start at the network was CBS’s fault:

a decision [by Katie] to stay at CBS might be hard to believe for anyone who has heard Ms. Couric’s list of grievances against the network. After she arrived in 2006 from NBC, she was frustrated by what she perceived to be a barebones staff and a lack of marketing and public relations support.

For what it’s worth, that certainly wasn’t our impression. We’re not sure what Katie was expecting, but we remember months of marketing leading up to Katie’s debut.

