WATCH: Katie Couric Shuts Barbara Walters Down Cold On "The View"

You just know Barbara Walters was licking her chops before today’s “View” episode, thinking about getting guest Katie Couric to sing on her future plans.



But it didn’t happen — Couric shut her down while wearing that famous steely-sweet grin.

“I respect you wanting to make news on ‘The View,’ but I’m just not in a position to discuss it at this point in time,” Couric told Walters.

She wouldn’t say she was leaving, wouldn’t commit to a future plan, wouldn’t repeat the words “syndicated talk show” back to Walters.

Video below.

