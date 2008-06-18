Katie Couric: See? I Didn't Turn To Plastic When I Switched To CBS

: Viewers who miss the impish humour the anchor exhibited on “Today” probably don’t know that it’s still possible to catch glimpses of Couric, unplugged — and in a medium that’s light-years away from the staid environs of broadcast news.

Since February, Couric has been quietly uploading videos to her own channel on YouTube. The clips — so far, 33 — display the mischievous and often hammy personality that the newscaster doesn’t get to show in her current post…



The YouTube channel was largely Couric’s idea, in part a reaction to the pirated videos of her that turned up in recent months on comedian Harry Shearer’s site, My Damn Channel, according to people familiar with the project. One of those videos, which shows Couric joking with producers between live shots on New Hampshire primary night, has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

