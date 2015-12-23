Katie Couric's advice for working mums: 'get rid of the guilt'

In addition to her role as Yahoo’s global news anchor, Katie Couric is also a mother to Ellie, 24, and Carrie, 19.

While her daughters were growing up, Couric had a demanding career on TV. But she says it’s important not to feel guilty about working.

“Get rid of the guilt,” the 58-year-old urged working mothers during a recent interview with INSIDER. “When you’re at one place, don’t feel bad that you’re not at work; when you’re at work, don’t feel bad that you’re not at home.”

Instead, Couric offers this advice: “You have to prioritise. And when things are really important and you need to be there, you should make no apologies.”

Couric also has one specific tip for mums who have help around the house:

“It’s really important for working women to compensate people who are helping them at home. Because let’s face it, those are the most important people in their lives… Obviously, it depends on your salary and not everybody can be super generous, but I think it’s something to keep in mind.”

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Adam Banicki

