Katie Couric Reveals Battle With Bulimia—Here's Today's Buzz

Getty”I know this rigidity, this feeling that if you eat one thing that’s wrong, you’re full of self-loathing.”On today’s episode of “Katie” featuring guest Demi Lovato, Katie Couric admits she struggled with bulimia. “I wrestled with bulimia all through college and for two years after that. And I know this rigidity, this feeling that if you eat one thing that’s wrong, you’re full of self-loathing and then you punish yourself, whether it’s one cookie or a stick of gum that isn’t sugarless, that I would sometimes beat myself up for that.” Read more here.

Fiona Apple has a message for the cops who arrested her after finding hash on her tour bus, saying they did “inappropriate and possibly illegal” things.

TiVo is set to collect $250 million after settling patent infringement suit against Verizon.

“Artist” star Uggie the dog is releasing a memoir titled “Uggie: My Story,” dedicated to his human crush Reese Witherspoon. The book will discuss the first time the dog tried champagne and how he murdered a cat. Uggie will even go on a book tour starting Oct. 15 at Barnes & Noble New York.

See what the cast of “Full House” looks like today—on the show’s 25th anniversary. Meanwhile, “The Jetsons” celebrates its 50th anniversary. Although it only lasted one season in 1962, here’s how it continues to influence our vision of the future.

Natalie Portman dyed her brown hair blonde for an upcoming role. Check out the change up HERE.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is entering rehab for substance abuse after going ballistic on stage in Vegas during a performance at the iHeart Radio Music Festival. He was videotaped screaming obscenities, dissing Justin Bieber and smashing his guitar on-stage. Watch below.

