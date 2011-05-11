Here Are Photos Of The National Magazine Award Winners

Noah Davis
paris review

The American Society of Magazine Editors held their annual award ceremony Monday night, and the occasion was a celebratory affair.

Katie Couric smiled. Tom Wolfe reflected. David Copperfield performed magic.

And plenty of editors went home with a six-legged trophy.

From perennial winners including Adam Moss and David Remnick to new kids on the block Mariette DiChristina and Christian Wiman, there were lots of happy faces.

The good folks at ASME hooked The Wire up with photos from the red carpet. Enjoy.

Photo Credit: Albert Chau/ASME

Feature Photography

Gary Belsky/ESPN The Magazine

Photography, Print

Stefano Tonchi/W

Design, Print

Fred Woodward and Jim Neslon/GQ

Reporting

Ellen Rosenbush and Scott Horton/Harper's Magazine

Columns & Commentary

Graydon Carter/Vanity Fair

Essays & Criticism

Lorin Stein/The Paris Review

Fiction

Ted Genoways (with Katie Couric)/Virginia Quarterly Review

Feature Writing/Special-Interest Magazines

Mary Melton/Los Angeles

Personal Service

David Zinczenko/Men's Health

Public Interest

David Remnick/The New Yorker

News and Documentary Photography/Profile Writing

Hugo Lindgren/The New York Times Magazine

Magazine Section/General Excellence, Print: News, Sports, and Entertainment

Adam Moss/New York

General Excellence, Print: Food, Travel and Design Magazines

Sid Evans/Garden and Gun

General Excellence, Print: Literary, Political and Professional Magazines

Christian Wiman/Poetry

General Excellence, Print: Finance, Technology and Lifestyle Magazines

Mariette DiChristina/Scientific American

Magazine Of The Year

Chris Johns/National Geographic

Creative Excellence Award

Tom Wolfe

Next year, we hear Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are hosting >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.