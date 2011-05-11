Here Are Photos Of The National Magazine Award Winners

The American Society of Magazine Editors held their annual award ceremony Monday night, and the occasion was a celebratory affair.



Katie Couric smiled. Tom Wolfe reflected. David Copperfield performed magic.

And plenty of editors went home with a six-legged trophy.

From perennial winners including Adam Moss and David Remnick to new kids on the block Mariette DiChristina and Christian Wiman, there were lots of happy faces.

The good folks at ASME hooked The Wire up with photos from the red carpet. Enjoy.

Photo Credit: Albert Chau/ASME

