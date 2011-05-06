Katie Couric rumoured To Be Signing $20 Million Deal With ABC

This would certainly sweeten her long departure from CBS News.



TMZ is reporting that Katie Couric is close to signing a $20 million deal with ABC. The deal would possibly come at (gasp!) the expense of long-running soap General Hospital.

People reports that Couric’s camp is denying anything has been signed: “There is a lot of speculation and misinformation out there…But no deal has been reached with any party.”

rumours have been rampant for the last few months that Couric has her eye on a daytime talk show, possibly in partnership with Jeff Zucker and/or Matt Lauer.

The General Hospital tidbit makes sense, too (as we noted some weeks ago) — ABC recently canceled both One Life To Live and All My Children due to de clinging ratings.

