Dear Goldman: Meet Katie Baker, The Brilliantly Talented Sportswriter That's About To Ditch Your Firm

Dear Goldman, an awesomely talented sportswriter just left your firm.



Katie Baker is going to work on the new editorial project of ESPN’s Bill Simmons after having spent months as a Goldman Sachs banker and writer for Deadspin, not to mention a recent contributor to the NYT magazine.

She’s also written about sports for Mediaite. See her whole archives here.

As longtime fans of her writing — and yes, we’re biased, since we also know her in person — we can only feel sorry for Goldman and its big loss.

Congrats Katie!

Photo: Rachel Sklar

