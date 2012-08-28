Yahoo Just Hired The CEO Of Lockerz, Kathy Savitt, As Chief Marketing Officer

Kathy Savitt, part of the new blood at Yahoo.

Photo: @ksavitt

Yahoo just announced that it’s hiring Kathy Savitt, the CEO of Lockerz, a photo-sharing site, as its chief marketing officer.It’s another hiring coup for new CEO Marissa Mayer, who’s been bringing in talent to reinvigorate the Internet media giant.



To date, Mayer’s largely picked close confidants from her days at Google. Savitt’s hire shows that she can get startup talent, too.

Before founding Lockerz, Savitt was the chief marketing officer at American Eagle Outfitters, a teen-oriented clothing retailer.

According to a press release from Lockerz, Savitt is becoming chairman of the board and making an investment in the company. COO Mark Stabingas, a former Amazon.com executive, will be CEO.

