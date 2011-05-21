Which Former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover Model Has A Company That Sold $2B In Licensed Goods In 2010?

Kathy Ireland.



Wow.

Her company, Kathy Ireland Worldwide, raked in $1.9B in merchandising fees in 2010. It offers furniture, flooring, concrete stain, lighting and accessories, window treatments, home office and entertainment, upholstery, leather and microfiber, top of bed, bedding, candles, permanent florals, hand-painted fine porcelain, decorative shelving, jewelry, apparel, fresh-cut flowers, and skin are for men and women.

Double wow.

It plans to expand into baby furniture, home remodeling replacement windows, ready-to-assemble furniture, futons and klik klaks, fine crystal, fashion products, bridal/special occasion gowns, wigs and hair extensions, handbags and luggage, garden and food, outdoor furniture, and cabinetry.

Triple wow?

