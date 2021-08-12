Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she plans to run for a full term in 2022

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her plans on Thursday to seek a full term in 2022.

Hochul will take over for outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 12 days.

A moderate from Western New York, Hochul could face a primary challenge from the left.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

New York’s 2022 gubernatorial race has been wide open ever since outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo was engulfed in multiple scandals.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over Cuomo’s post in 12 days, and on Thursday announced her plans to seek a full term in 2022.

Hochul made the announcement during an interview on NBC’s “Today Show.”

“Yes, I will,” she said when asked about the upcoming election.

The Buffalonian punted on the question during her first press conference on Wednesday since Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Cuomo’s announcement came exactly a week after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of an inquiry into Cuomo by independent investigators for her office. They found he sexually harassed 11 women, including members of his staff.

Once Cuomo steps down, a new generation of younger and more progressive Democrats could be ushered in now that the nearly half-century Cuomo family dynasty is ending.

Hochul’s name recognition remains low, with nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers saying they have never heard of her, according to the latest poll from Marist College.

Hailing from Western New York, Hochul has carved out her political career as a moderate. She burst onto the scene in 2011 when she flipped a Republican-controlled House seat, and previously came out against key progressive policies such as ensuring drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants.

Hochul on Wednesday addressed how her views have changed on that particular policy.

“Our immigrants need that,” Hochul told Josefa Velásquez of The City during a news conference in Albany. “They need to be able to get to their jobs and parents need to take kids to doctor’s appointments.”

While Hochul boasts extensive contacts from her travels across the state as lieutenant governor and even going as far back as her tenure in the late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s office, she does not yet have a base of voters in New York City and on Long Island.

Months ago, when it became clear that Cuomo was on the ropes, rumors began circulating about a progressive primary challenge to the governor in 2022.

Hochul may have to contend with one and possibly multiple opponents once the campaigns get going.

On the Republican side, Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island is backed by almost the entire state GOP establishment, while Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, and former Cuomo opponent Rob Asterino are also making a bid for the seat.