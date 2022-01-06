Kathy Hilton defends the controversial cell-phone ban at daughter Paris Hilton’s wedding that made guests ‘very very upset’

Paris Hilton and her mother, Kathy Hilton. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s November wedding was a no phone affair.

Hilton’s mother Kathy told Andy Cohen that people at the wedding were “very very upset” by the rule.

She defended it, asking if guests would have wanted to be responsible for a photo leak.

Kathy Hilton defended the no-cell phones rule at her daughter Paris Hilton’s November wedding, despite the fact that many guests, she said, were “very very upset” about it.

Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, were married on November 11 in a carnival-themed wedding that spanned three days. After a private ceremony, they threw a carnival party at Santa Monica Pier, and later a black-tie dinner. As Insider previously reported, the ceremony was a phoneless one, and Paris and Reum asked guests to give up their devices upon arrival.

In conversation with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” Paris’ mother Kathy commented on the no-phones policy.

“What shocked me… I even left my phone at home,” Kathy said. “I just said, you know what, there are rules. A lot of people were very, very upset.

Paris and Reum’s wedding planner, Mindy Weiss, previously told Insider’s Samantha Grindell that the couple had asked for a phone-free wedding in part to prevent guests from taking photos of the event. According to Weiss, many guests didn’t want to give up their phones.

Kathy Hilton alluded to a similar concern. “If a picture gets out, do you want to be responsible? I’m the mother, and I said, I just left my phone at home,” she told Cohen.

Kathy said that she checked her phone at the dinner celebration. Cohen asked Kathy if her sister, Kim Richards, was “upset” about that.

“She thought that it was, you know, that she was my sister and it was OK,” Kathy said. “I had to explain to her that it’s not our house anymore. That Eric Schmidt and Michelle Ritter, it’s their house, so we can’t just like, barge in. I had to explain that to the girls as well.”

Kathy was apparently referring to the fact that Paris was married at the Bel Air mansion that had belonged to her family for 60 years. In May, the mansion told to former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who is dating 27-year-old entrepreneur Michelle Ritter, Page Six reported.