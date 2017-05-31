People are reacting strongly to Kathy Griffin's provocative Trump photo shoot

Kathy Griffin.

Comedian Kathy Griffin set the internet ablaze Tuesday after a photo of her holding a gory, Donald Trump-like prop head surfaced online.

The provocative photo has earned Griffin widespread criticism from politicians and pundits.

Most public figures who opined on the issue reacted with disgust:

Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin’s post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory.

— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 30, 2017

This Kathy Griffin thing is so upsetting and disgusting. Jesus–what is wrong with people today? Have we lost all our humanity?

— Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) May 30, 2017

It wasn’t right when peoplel hung lynched Obama effigies, just as what Kathy Griffin did isn’t right now.

— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 30, 2017

Some conservatives, including Donald Trump Jr., tried to make a connection between Griffin and the political left:

Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017

Some attempted to turn the controversy around at conservatives:

Kathy Griffin holds Trump’s severed head. She is a sick, vile human being. Typical Leftist.https://t.co/6aAmPRLz2v

— Mark Romano (@TheMarkRomano) May 30, 2017

This is the left. This is what modern day Democrats look like. https://t.co/95jNBJF2sS

— Jeremy Nolt (@RealJeremyNolt) May 30, 2017

Hope everyone attacking Kathy Griffin was just as outraged when they hung a lifelike President Barack Obama from a tree after he was elected

— ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) May 30, 2017

Conservatives who voted for Trump don’t feel they should be held accountable for his views, but think Kathy Griffin represents all liberals.

— Millennial Democrats (@Millennial_Dems) May 30, 2017

Some took the opportunity to throw barbs at Griffin:

I have become so good at ignoring Kathy Griffin through the years that I have no idea what happened today

— Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) May 30, 2017

Condemning this photo shoot is a slippery slope to having to condemn every dumb thing Kathy Griffin does

— Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) May 30, 2017

Oh please, I’ve been offended by Kathy Griffin since 2007

— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) May 30, 2017

my feed today has mostly been liberals disgusted by Kathy Griffin and conservatives asking why liberals aren’t denouncing Kathy Griffin

— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) May 30, 2017

Someone, somewhere, is rushing to be the first to post an anti-anti-Kathy Griffin hot take

— Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) May 30, 2017

Others, meanwhile, mocked the controversy altogether:

So I see Kathy Griffin has made a bid for temporary virality/relevance in our new demotic era. Meh. I’m not scandalized. I’m just bored.

— Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) May 30, 2017

