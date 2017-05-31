People are reacting strongly to Kathy Griffin's provocative Trump photo shoot

Comedian Kathy Griffin set the internet ablaze Tuesday after a photo of her holding a gory, Donald Trump-like prop head surfaced online.
The provocative photo has earned Griffin widespread criticism from politicians and pundits.
Most public figures who opined on the issue reacted with disgust:
Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin’s post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory.
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 30, 2017
This Kathy Griffin thing is so upsetting and disgusting. Jesus–what is wrong with people today? Have we lost all our humanity?
— Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) May 30, 2017
It wasn’t right when peoplel hung lynched Obama effigies, just as what Kathy Griffin did isn’t right now.
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 30, 2017
Some conservatives, including Donald Trump Jr., tried to make a connection between Griffin and the political left:
Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017
Some attempted to turn the controversy around at conservatives:
Kathy Griffin holds Trump’s severed head.
She is a sick, vile human being.
Typical Leftist.https://t.co/6aAmPRLz2v
— Mark Romano (@TheMarkRomano) May 30, 2017
This is the left. This is what modern day Democrats look like. https://t.co/95jNBJF2sS
— Jeremy Nolt (@RealJeremyNolt) May 30, 2017
Hope everyone attacking Kathy Griffin was just as outraged when they hung a lifelike President Barack Obama from a tree after he was elected
— ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) May 30, 2017
Conservatives who voted for Trump don’t feel they should be held accountable for his views, but think Kathy Griffin represents all liberals.
— Millennial Democrats (@Millennial_Dems) May 30, 2017
Some took the opportunity to throw barbs at Griffin:
I have become so good at ignoring Kathy Griffin through the years that I have no idea what happened today
— Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) May 30, 2017
Condemning this photo shoot is a slippery slope to having to condemn every dumb thing Kathy Griffin does
— Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) May 30, 2017
Oh please, I’ve been offended by Kathy Griffin since 2007
— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) May 30, 2017
my feed today has mostly been liberals disgusted by Kathy Griffin and conservatives asking why liberals aren’t denouncing Kathy Griffin
— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) May 30, 2017
Someone, somewhere, is rushing to be the first to post an anti-anti-Kathy Griffin hot take
— Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) May 30, 2017
Others, meanwhile, mocked the controversy altogether:
So I see Kathy Griffin has made a bid for temporary virality/relevance in our new demotic era.
Meh. I’m not scandalized. I’m just bored.
— Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) May 30, 2017
