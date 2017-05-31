People are reacting strongly to Kathy Griffin's provocative Trump photo shoot

Mark Abadi
Kathy GriffinKathy Griffin.

Comedian Kathy Griffin set the internet ablaze Tuesday after a photo of her holding a gory, Donald Trump-like prop head surfaced online.

The provocative photo has earned Griffin widespread criticism from politicians and pundits. 

Most public figures who opined on the issue reacted with disgust:

Some conservatives, including Donald Trump Jr., tried to make a connection between Griffin and the political left:

Some attempted to turn the controversy around at conservatives: 

Some took the opportunity to throw barbs at Griffin:

 Others, meanwhile, mocked the controversy altogether:

