Kathy Griffin holds Trump's decapitated head in a photo that's causing outrage

The provocative comedian Kathy Griffin has raised eyebrows again, this time for a photo of her holding a decapitated and bloody head that looks like Donald Trump’s.

TMZ leaked the photo, reporting that Griffin posed for the photo with photographer Tyler Shields. The outlet also posted video of the shoot.

The photo quickly became trending online, and Griffin is catching quite a lot of heat on social media.

Kathy Griffin is the embodiment of the average American liberal A psychotic lunatic who has more in common with ISIS than with the U.S. pic.twitter.com/5zlBwRv245

— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 30, 2017

I hope people realise the new precedent Kathy Griffin has set, this is madness. Call CNN advertisers & everyone shes affiliated with ASAP. pic.twitter.com/BKlhnbkgZh

— Irma Hinojosa (@irmahinojosa_) May 30, 2017

Kathy Griffin is the new face of the Democratic party and the newest member of ISIS. The Secret Service should investigate immediately. pic.twitter.com/KKD2Aibume

— Steve Hirsch (@Stevenwhirsch99) May 30, 2017

Representatives for Kathy Griffin and Tyler Shields did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

