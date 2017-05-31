Kathy Griffin holds Trump's decapitated head in a photo that's causing outrage

Paul Schrodt
Kathy GriffinKevork Djansezian/Getty

The provocative comedian Kathy Griffin has raised eyebrows again, this time for a photo of her holding a decapitated and bloody head that looks like Donald Trump’s.

TMZ leaked the photo, reporting that Griffin posed for the photo with photographer Tyler Shields. The outlet also posted video of the shoot.

The photo quickly became trending online, and Griffin is catching quite a lot of heat on social media.

Representatives for Kathy Griffin and Tyler Shields did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

