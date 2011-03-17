Kathy Griffin Plays Sarah Palin Look-A-Like On Glee, Calls Obama A Terrorist

Kathy Griffin showed up on Glee last night, playing “recent tea party candidate and homeschooler” Tammy Jean Albertson (who bore a striking resemblance to a certain former Alaskan governor).



The D-lister’s guest-starring turn was pretty amazing.

“Before we start, I would like to say I am not a witch but I think it’s fair to ask: Do we have written proof these kids were born in the United States of America,” Griffin’s character said.

One of the judges wanted to reward a Dalton duo for their duet, but Albertson refused.

“Boys shouldn’t do a duet,” she said. “The last thing we should do is send a message to children that ‘Gay is OK.’ It is not a legitimate lifestyle and last time I checked, it was not in the Constitution.”

What about that song about Jesus?

“Well, that should win.”

The two other judges disagreed, arguing the sad Glee kids should win.

But oh no, that wasn’t going to fly: “I’m a politician and when I lost my last election – and there will be a recount – I didn’t go around singing about being a loser. I Twittered that Obama’s a terrorist. … I had to. It’s a fact.”

Video below



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.