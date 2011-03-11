Kathy Griffin Will Make Fun Of Sarah Palin's Children AS MUCH AS SHE WANTS

Kathy Griffin is set to play a character based on Sarah Palin on an upcoming episode of Glee.



This is a show that knows how to market itself.

When Palin was asked what she thought about that, this was what she had to say:

“You know, Kathy Griffin can do anything to me or say anything about me because, you know, she’s a 50-year-old adult bully, really is what she is, kind of a has been comedienne, and she can do those things to me. I would just ask for respect to my children, as she had stated on CNN that her New Year’s resolution was to destroy my 16-year-old daughter. That takes it a little bit too far. Kathy, pick on me, come to Alaska, pick on me, but leave my kids alone.”

Griffin appeared on The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell last night and defended herself against being called a bully by pointing out that what she does is supposed to be comedy.

“If you don’t know the difference between a joke and real bullying, then are you going to call the ghost of Johnny Carson a bully? Are you going to call the entire cast of SNL a bully? The late night hosts? I mean, that’s what comedians do. We make jokes about people, places and things.”

Griffin also took the issue of actual bullying, like the incidents in schools that have lead to teen suicides, very seriously, accusing Palin of having “disdain for equality” and also taking Willow Palin to task for a gay slur she used on Facebook.

“When her daughter Willow posted on her Facebook wall, and I don’t follow her on Facebook, I am not on Facebook, when I saw on all the, you know, news coverage about the daughter using the f-word, the pejorative for gay people, and I don’t mean the fun four letter word that I use… When you’re 16 you know you’re not supposed to use that word. That’s a word you really do kind of tie in with bullying, especially in the LGBT community, a community I think that she doesn’t care about, but that’s completely obvious to me that’s very, very different. You can see if you look at that posting, that’s not a joke.”

Video below:





