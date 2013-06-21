Kathy Griffin Does An Impression Of James Gandolfini While Recalling Their Awkward Run-In

Kathy Griffin jokes James Gandolfini had a ‘ring of fire’ around himself.

While most celebrities tweeted a brief “RIP” after the sad passing of James Gandolfini Wednesday, comedian Kathy Griffin posted a video to her nearly 1.8 million followers in which she recalls her “James Gandolfini moment.”



After spotting the actor in a hotel lobby, Griffin reluctantly approached him.

“James Gandolfini has this vibe about him, I call it the James Gandolfini ring of fire,” she joked during the past stand-up gig. “And it’s kind of like he is Tony Soprano. And no one was going up to him because there’s just something about him that seems to say ‘Don’t come up to me.'”

The meeting went well since Gandolfini’s “possee” wanted to meet Griffin. But then she had to go and later make it awkward at the Emmys.

Watch her recall the story below:

RIP Mr. Gandolfini. If u have 4.5 mins pls enjoy this story about my run in w this GREAT talent http://t.co/iuh515kVxl — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 20, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.