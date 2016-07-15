Kathy Bates is really going to star in a weed comedy show on Netflix

In a different turn, Kathy Bates is going to star in “‘The Big Bang Theory’ of weed.”

The nickname comes from an A.V. Club joke about early reports on a new comedy about pot from creator Chuck Lorre, the TV giant at CBS responsible for “Two and a Half Men.”

Netflix just ordered the new show, called “Disjointed,” so this is really happening. Oscar winner Bates will star in a weed comedy.

She plays a lifelong advocate for legalization who’s finally living her dream as the owner of a Los Angeles — area cannabis dispensary. Joining her are three budtenders, her twenty-something son, and a deeply troubled security guard.

And to quote the Netflix release, “All of them are more or less constantly high.”

It’s certainly a step away from Bates’ more recent television work in “American Horror Story.” She probably needs a break from the gruseome explicitness too.

“Disjointed” reteams Bates with Lorre. Bates starred as the ghost of Charlie Harper in a 2012 episode of “Two and a Half Men,” a role that earned her an Emmy for oustanding guest actress.

The show seems ridiculous on paper, but Bates gives it a much-needed boost of credibility. Plus, it will be fun to see her let loose.

