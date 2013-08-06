Kathy Bates Slams NBC For Mistreatment Of Actors: 'They Disrespected Us'

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett speak onstage during the ‘American Horror Story: Coven’ panel discussion at the FX portion of the TCA tour.

Kathy Bates is still bitter over the cancelation of her 2011 NBC drama, “Harry’s Law” and she’s not afraid to show it.

During Friday’s Television Critics Association press tour promoting her new show “American Horror Story” on FX, a reporter asked the 65-year-old actress if her late NBC show caused her any hesitation about getting back into weekly TV.

At which point Bates let NBC have it:

“I think they treated us like s—. They kicked us to the curb. They disrespected us. They disrespected our 11 million viewers every week. And I think they’re getting what they deserve.”

“Getting what they deserve” as in ratings so terrible the network recently posted its lowest prime-time viewership average ever.

“Harry’s Law” — a David E. Kelley drama — was canceled in 2012 after two seasons on NBC after garnering several Emmy nominations and solid ratings

. Its second and final season averaged a hefty 8.9 million total viewers each week.

After realising she may have sounded a bit negative, Bates backtracked a bit and said, “I would like to add something on the positive note … I thought after all of that, I wouldn’t [go back to TV]. But I met with Ryan [Murphy], and I must say that when he pitched this show to me, this little kid in me started running around jumping.”

