KATHLEEN SEBELIUS TO CONGRESS: 'Whatever'

It was

two and a half hours into her testimonybefore the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday when Secretary of Health and Human Services became so exasperated enough to answer repeated questions with a simple, “Whatever.”

Rep. Greg Harper (R-Miss.) asked Sebelius repeatedly whether President Barack Obama was responsible for the troubled rollout of the health-care law that has left HealthCare.gov, the website where consumers are supposed to purchase insurance, largely dysfunctional.

Sebelius repeated that she and the Department of Health and Human Services were ultimately responsible. This led to a back-and-forth between the two, in which Harper tried to pry the answer he wanted out of her before his time for questioning expired.

“While I think it’s great that you’re a team player and you’re taking responsibility, it is the President’s ultimate responsibility, correct?” he said.

“Well, you’re clearly, uh, whatever,” Sebelius said. “Yes. He is the President. He is responsible for government programs.”

Here’s the video, from The Washington Examiner’s Charlie Spiering:

