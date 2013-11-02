A Tennessee State Senator Trolled Kathleen Sebelius And Gave Her A Copy Of 'Websites For Dummies'

When Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius visited Tennessee on Friday for an outreach event on the Affordable Care Act, she received an unwelcome gift from a Republican state senator.

Brian Kelsey, the state senator, presented Sebelius with a copy of “Websites for Dummies,” a reference to the disastrous rollout of the federal health-insurance website, HealthCare.gov:

Just presented Sec Sebelius with “Websites for Dummies”

— Brian Kelsey (@BrianKelsey) November 1, 2013

The Daily News in Memphis captured the moment in which Kelsey handed the book to Sebelius. She does not look very amused:

At the event in Memphis, Sebelius sought to combat what she said was misinformation being pushed on Obamacare.

“There is no question there is still an extraordinary amount of misinformation,” she said. “If 55% of the people understand a little more about how it affects them and their families, that means that 45% of the people still don’t have any idea, and may have believed that there is anything from death panels for Medicare constituents or something will happen to their health benefits or any number of things that continue to be said over and over again.”

Her trip to Tennessee came two days after she was grilled during testimony before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. She apologized for the dysfunctional website rollout and took responsibility, but also engaged in some testy back-and-forths with Republican representatives.

