KATHLEEN SEBELIUS: 'Hold Me Accountable For The Debacle' Of The Obamacare Website

Kathleen Sebelius, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, told the House Energy and Commerce Committee that she is “responsible” for “the debacle” that has been the rollout of HealthCare.gov, the website where consumers purchase insurance.

“Hold me accountable for the debacle. I’m responsible,” Sebelius said, under heated questioning from Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

Sebelius was testifying before the House committee on Wednesday amid attacks over the rollout of the website, which was down again Wednesday morning. Since its launch on Oct. 1, its rollout has been a disaster that has prevented many customers from being able to sign up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Some Republicans have called for her resignation.

Sebelius opened up her testimony on Wednesday by offering an apology.

“You deserve better. I apologise. I’m accountable to you for fixing these problems and I’m committed to earning your confidence back by fixing the site,” she said.

