The Most Embarrassing Possible Split-Screen Happened While Kathleen Sebelius Testified On Obamacare

Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius is testifying Wednesday on the disastrous rollout of HealthCare.gov, the website where consumers are supposed purchase insurance.

As she was testifying, CNN’s Zach Wolf snapped an “unfortunate” split screen of her testimony that neatly juxtaposed with why she was there — the website was down again:

Sebelius began her testimony early Wednesday by apologizing for the botched rollout and the dysfunctional website, amid growing calls from Republican lawmakers for her to resign. President Barack Obama has stood by Sebelius.

In a heated exchange with Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Sebelius said she should be held responsible for the “debacle.”

“Hold me accountable for the debacle. I’m responsible,” Sebelius said.

Sebelius said that the federal government had spent $118 million on HealthCare.gov so far, as well as $US56 million on IT support.

Like others in the Obama administration, Sebelius pledged that the problems with the website are fixable. In fact, she said, the website has “never crashed.”

“It is functional, but at a very slow speed and very low reliability, and has continued to function,” Sebelius said.

