Kathleen Parker Reportedly On The Verge Of Dumping Eliot Spitzer

Perhaps all is not lost. Page Six is reporting that Kathleen Parker is thisclose to walking out on ParkerSpitzer.



Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker actually stormed off the set of the “Parker Spitzer” show during a pre-taping a few weeks ago — furious that her co-host is continually allowed to take charge of their nightly CNN chat-fest, the insiders said. Although still fuming, Parker did return to wrap up the segment, they said.

But she’s angry that the show’s producers are allegedly doing nothing to play up her strengths on the ailing show, the sources said….Meanwhile, Spitzer is exceeding everyone’s expectations, a source said.”He’s smart, tenacious — he turned out better than they thought,” the source said.

Let’s be honest, this is likely the best thing that could happen to CNN’s beleaguered show. Not only would it gin up some much-need controversy (especially if she did it on air!) but it would be one step in the right direction of letting Eliot be hard-charging, unapologetic Eliot and not merely a former, disgraced governor who needs to be gently scolded by a not-so-good on TV sidekick because CNN feared he would make viewers uncomfortable on his own.

