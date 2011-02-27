WOW: CNN Gave Kathleen Parker 9 SECONDS To Say Goodbye Last Night

Wow.



Don’t let the door hit you etc.

Kathleen Parker‘s goodbye on CNN last night was so quick it took me four tries to get the embed code for the video because the player kept switching to the next video in the queue before I could copy it.

According to Mike Allen it was really bad on the set: “Eliot Spitzer, after working to push Parker out, didn’t even say goodbye or thank you at the end of their last show. He said “Good night from New York,” leaving her to announce perfunctorily: “On a personal note, today is my last day on the show. And I just wanted to thank you, the viewers, for tuning in. I look forward to seeing you down the road.”

Geez. Watch below. BUT DON’T BLINK.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.