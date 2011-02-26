REPORT: Kathleen Parker OUT At 'Parker Spitzer' *

*Update: Here’s the official memo and description of the new show.



The Wrap is reporting what Page Six predicted this morning: Kathleen Parker is out at Parker Spitzer.

Kathleen Parker, the co-host of “Parker Spitzer,” CNN’s four-month-old, ratings-challenged primetime show, is being dropped from the program, according to sources inside the CNN newsroom. Eliot Spitzer, her co-host, will remain.

A representative at CNN did not return an email and phone call requesting comment.

Developing…

From Page Six this morning:

“Spitzer thinks she’s holding him back. The ratings surged when she was out sick, and he anchored alone during the turmoil in Egypt. Only very few anchors have the power to wipe out a co-host, and Spitzer thinks he has it. CNN bosses are high on Spitzer, and he might get his own show. Kathleen has been weighing her options. There’s this sense of dread among middle management.”

In Parker’s defence, it’s worth noting that ALL of CNN’s ratings went up that week, so attributing it to her absence is a bit of a convenient excuse. That said, these rumours have been swirling for months, and Parker has been considered the weak link since pretty early on.

