How Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy Is Going To Ensure The New 'Star Wars' Is Awesome

Kathleen Kennedy, the co-chair of Lucasfilm, holds the future of the force in her hands.She’s been one the creative minds behind a lot of Hollywood hits since the late ’70s, working in particular with Steven Spielberg on his films from “1941” to Oscar-nominated “Lincoln.”



And, she’s already going to great lengths for “Star Wars,” bringing on Oscar-winning screenwriter Michael Arndt (“Toy Story 3”) and original franchise writer Lawrence Kasdan as a consult.

Now, Kennedy’s magically enlisted the talent of J.J. Abrams as director—a task that she went to great lengths to secure.

In her first in-depth interview since acquiring the reigns of Lucasfilm, Kennedy opened up to The Hollywood Reporter not only on the measures she’s taken to revive Lucas’ coveted franchise, but also on her past works revealing that she has the gusto to take on The Force.

If you’ve been worried, or are still concerned about the future of “Star Wars,” it’s time to take a breather. Here’s why …

