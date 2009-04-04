Kathleen Kayse Back To AOL To Run Platform-A Sales?*

An “insider rumour” at AOL is that the popular Kathleen Kayse will be leaving Discovery Communications to come back to AOL (TWX), where she will supposedly run sales for Platform-A, according to a reader.

Update: A person familiar with the situation denies this report. “Not true.”

AOL’s new Platform-A boss Greg Coleman started his reorg last week, and new CEO Tim Armstrong will probably want to rearrange the deck, too. Kayse left AOL last February after four years to run sales at Discovery.

Kathy?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.