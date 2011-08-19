Kathie Lee Goes Off Script With Qantas Boycott, NBC Immediately Freaks (VIDEO)

This morning on “Today,” Kathie Lee encouraged viewers to boycott Qantas Airlines because of a pornographic movie the airline is currently showing.



Hoda Kotb was visibly and audibly (“oh, boy”) shocked at this bold assertion, and it’s clear the studio was, too.

While Lee was explaining herself, producers quickly ran a crawl across the screen saying that she apologized for what she said.

When Lee saw that she was apologizing she told them to take it down because she wasn’t sorry — but NBC continued to apologise on her behalf.

Video below.

