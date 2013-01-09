Katherine Webb Thought NFL Player Darnell Dockett's Tweets Were Inappropriate

Photo: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Esquire did a Q&A with the now famous Katherine Webb about her overnight Twitter stardom.Webb, whose phone was dead during the game, gained about 100,000 new Twitter followers during the game after ESPN’s cameras panned to the pretty Webb in the crowd and Brent Musburger went gaga over her.



Webb didn’t find anything wrong with Musburger’s comments, she told Esquire:

“If he had worded it different and said we were hot, or sexy, or commented on our body parts, it would have been completely different. I didn’t take any offence to it, because I think it’s OK for a man to tell a woman that she’s beautiful, no matter what age.”

But both Webb and her boyfriend AJ McCarron did not appreciate Arizona Cardinal player Darnell Dockett’s tweets. Dockett tweeted his number to Webb, telling her to call him after the game to get wings and go to a strip club (he later deleted the tweet). While Dockett was probably just joking around, Webb and McCarron did not find it funny. Webb said:

“It’s very disrespectful and A.J. did not like it at all. Clearly, the news says I’m his girlfriend, so it’s very inappropriate for another guy to tweet me and purposely try and create drama.”

Sorry Darnell, looks like you didn’t make a good impression.

