New York Post Puts Katherine Webb On The Cover, Declares Her Winner Of The National Championship

The New York Post has jumped on the Katherine Webb bandwagon, sticking her on the cover today and declaring her the REAL winner of the National Championship game. Webb is wearing a bikini and is placed next to the Post’s other cover story about the ongoing investigation in an alleged assault that happened in Nets player Andray Blatche’s hotel suite, not the best placement…



Photo: NY Post

