Katherine Webb Reenacts The Brent Musburger Incident That Made Her Famous In A New Commercial

Katherine Webb became an Internet sensation last year while she was sitting in the stands of a football game.

Webb’s boyfriend, Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron, dominated during the National Championship game against Notre Dame last year, but sportscaster Brent Musburger’s attention quickly shifted to Webb. When the camera panned to Webb and McCarron’s mother in the crowd, Musburger gushed over the beauty queen and Webb’s fame skyrocketed.

She even gained 90,000 Twitter followers in just three hours!

Since then she’s been in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and now has her very own Carl’s Jr. commercial, just like Kate Upton. Webb’s commercial starts out with a reenactment of that fateful night when Musburger noticed her in the crowd, and then, of course, shifts into her chowing down on a cheeseburger.

Here’s a behind the scenes look:

