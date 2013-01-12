KATHERINE WEBB: I'm The Anti-Kim Kardashian

Photo: Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

AJ McCarron’s girlfriend Katherine Webb announced that she’s going to be in the 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in a big interview with Jimmy Traina of SI today.She talked candidly about what her fame means, saying she sees herself as a more moral version of other celebrities.



She said she has heard people call her the anti-Kim Kardashian, and that she agrees with that assessment.

Here is an interesting exchange about how she sees herself:

SI.com: So it’s safe to assume you said yes right away when you got the call?

Webb: Oh, my gosh. Absolutely. I’ve been approached by different publications, but I think a lot of America appreciated how classy I was, and I got a lot of responses saying I was America’s sweetheart and all that kind of stuff. I’m from Alabama and I have morals and I have class. That’s my personality. A lot of people have said I’m the anti-Kim Kardashian and I’m all right with that.

SI.com: Well, Kim Kardashian has done all right for herself.

Webb: She made herself into who she is and that’s fine and all that. But I guess the way I want to go about all this is, I just want to have a positive image for myself. I want girls to be able to look up to me and to say, “I want to be just like her one day.” That’s what I did as Miss Alabama and I loved that.

She said she wants to be a good role model as well, and continue modelling.

Considering that no one knew who she was a week ago, this is an amazing start to her career.

