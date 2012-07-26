Katherine Jackson Loses Custody Of Michael's 3 Kids Amidst Crazy Family Drama

First, Katherine Jackson—the 82-year-old Jackson family matriarch and guardian to Michael’s three children—went missing.



After not hearing from her grandmother for over a week, Paris Jackson, the 14-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson, tweeted:

After LAPD got involved, turns out it was just a miscommunication within the family and Katherine was found to be getting a little R&R in Arizona with Rebbie and some of the other Jackson family members—who are reportedly trying to brainwash her into overriding Michael’s current will.

Michael Jackson’s three children: Prince Jackson, Paris and Blanket.

After Katherine had been gone in Arizona for nine days, with no communication with her grandchildren, an emergency hearing took place Wednesday that awarded TJ Jackson, Tito‘s son, temporary guardianship of Michael’s three minor children.The drama all comes as a result of “tension in the Jackson family after five of Michael Jackson’s siblings recently claimed that his will was a fake, that Katherine was being manipulated, and that the executors of Michael’s estate should step down,” according to People.com.

What’s at stake is a $500 million fortune the Jackson Estate has earned in gross profits since the King of Pop’s death, which Michael’s three children will almost fully inherit when Katherine Jackson dies.

Michael Jackson’s siblings are currently divided onto two teams: those trying to override the current will (which doesn’t include them) and those who feel the will is valid.

The will has caused extra drama this week, as Janet Jackson reportedly called her niece Paris a ‘spoiled little b****’ and the two then engaged in a slapping fight.

A family insider tells FOX411 that the Jackson family has “imploded,” to put it mildly.

