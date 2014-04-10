Katherine Heigl Suing Duane Reade For $US6 Million After Drug Store Tweeted Paparazzi Pic

Duane Reade is in serious trouble with Katherine Heigl after the drug store’s Twitter account posted a paparazzi photo of the actress carrying the chain’s shopping bags, with the caption: “Love a quick #DuaneReade run? Even @KatieHeigl can’t resist shopping #NYC’s favourite drugstore.”

Heigl didn’t appreciate the shameless promotion and is now suing the chain for $US6 million, according to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

The tweet in question, originally posted March 18, is still posted on Duane Reade’s account:

Duane Reade boasts over 2 million Twitter followers, while Heigl has just 760,000 — yet in the suit she boasts that “Plaintiff is a highly successful television and motion picture actress, producer and celebrity,” and goes on to list her various credits.

If Heigl wins the suit, she says she’ll donate her monetary judgment to the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, which focuses on animal welfare.

