Katherine Heigl responds to Seth Rogen's comments over their 'Knocked Up' feud

Katherine Heigl responded graciously to Seth Rogen’s recent comments about their long-running feud over “Knocked Up.”

Earlier this week, Rogen appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” and expressed regret that Heigl’s career had been adversely affected after comments she made about the Judd Apatow film she starred in being “sexist.”

“I think that he’s handled that so beautifully and I just feel nothing but love and respect,” Heigl told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday, according to “Entertainment Tonight.”

“It’s so long ago at this point,” said Heigl, who stars on the new CBS legal drama “Doubt.” “I just wish him so much goodness and I felt that from him too.”

The controversy over Heigl’s comments has followed her since her 2008 interview with Vanity Fair after “Knocked Up” came out. In the story, she disapraged the movie and her own performance in it.

“It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as loveable, goofy, fun-loving guys. It exaggerated the characters, and I had a hard time with it, on some days,” she said in 2008. “I’m playing such a b—-; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you’re portraying women? Ninety-eight per cent of the time it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie.”

There was one thing that Rogen felt his former costar owed him: a phone call.

“When I apologise to people, generally I don’t take a public forum to do it,” he said after saying that he had yet to receive a call from Heigl about the matter.

No word on whether Heigl is picking up the phone soon.

