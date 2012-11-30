Katherine Heigl Is Selling Her Picturesque Los Feliz Home For $2.65 Million

Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley are selling their home in Los Feliz, Calif., for $2.659 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.



Heigl, who has starred in TV’s Grey’s Anatomy and films such as 27 Dresses and Life As We Know It, bought the house in 2007 for $2.55 million.

The 3,700-square-foot Southern Colonial-style home has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Photo: Realtor.com

Photo: Realtor.com

Photo: Realtor.com

Photo: Realtor.com

Photo: Realtor.com

