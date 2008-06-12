Katherine Heigl Bashes Grey's Anatomy For Not Giving Her Emmy-Worthy Material

It’s very strange that Katherine Heigl‘s name is not on the TV academy’s list of Emmy contenders after she won best supporting actress last year for “Grey’s Anatomy.” Over the past few months, as Emmy campaign season began, Katherine Heigl didn’t announce that she’d be bowing out. Her omission from the official ballot just happened to be noticed yesterday by one of our forum posters. So we asked Heigl: Whazzup?

“I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organisation, I withdrew my name from contention,” she tells Gold Derby. “In addition, I did not want to potentially take away an opportunity from an actress who was given such materials.”

It’s not uncommon for past winners to withdraw from Emmy consideration, but they usually do so because they’re repeating champs who feel they’ve won enough and want to give others a shot. That’s what Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”) and Bill Cosby (“The Cosby Show, “The Bill Cosby Show,” “I Spy”) did.

But Heigl’s only won once, and it was a jaw-dropping victory at that. She was so stunned to hear her name announced when the envelope was opened that she got caught on national TV gasping a profanity. Apparently, that’s the same word she might use to describe what she thinks of the reduced story line she got on “Grey’s Anatomy” this past season despite proving her dramatic chops at the last Emmys. Clearly, she believes she was gypped out of a juicy role in order to publicly declare that she wasn’t “given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination.” One of the few dramatic turns she had on the show this past season involved rescuing a deer that had caused a string of car accidents. Big deal. She didn’t even get to rescue a human being.

More on latimes.com>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.