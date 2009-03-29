Katherine Heigl Denies She's Leaving "Grey's Anatomy"

On Friday, Grey’s Anatomy wrapped its 100th episode, slated to air May 7. But the real story surrounding the show is whether Katherine Heigl is, as has been widely rumoured, leaving the show. Here’s what she told USA Today when asked if she wanted to or would leave.



“No. I signed the same contract everybody else [did].”

Depending on what the actual question was, Heigl may still be leaving, she just might not want to. Viewers still don’t know whether her character, Dr. Izzie Stevens, who’s battling cancer, will live or die. And if Izzie dies, chances are Heigl won’t be back.

Meanwhile, both star Ellen Pompeo and ABC Entertainment president Steve McPherson seem relieved that the show has moved on from its much-criticised “Izzie sleeping with a ghost” storyline.

Pompeo acknowledged that the Izzie-Denny story “went on a little too long with no explanation. Now that we’re seeing why that happened, people are, ‘Oh, Ok. There’s a reason for it.’ ” She says Grey’s has come back around after some “not-so-great episodes,” which can’t be avoided with so many episodes per season…

“We’re really excited, especially the way it’s finishing the season, both creative and in the ratings,” says Stephen McPherson, president of ABC Entertainment Group. “Some of the questions people had mid-season about storylines are being answered and people who perhaps haven’t been as fond of what we were doing are actually coming around and understand what we had in mind.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.