Meet 'Katherine The Great,' The CEO Men Suck Up To By Wearing Purple Ties

Katherine Garrett-Cox, CEO of Alliance Trust

Photo: Alliance Trust

Katherine Lucy Garrett-Cox, the chief executive of the publicly traded investment firm Alliance Trust, proves she can do it all.In 2007, Garrett-Cox, a mother of four, joined Scotland-based Alliance Trust, the largest investment trust in the U.K., as the chief investment officer.



A year later, she took the helm as the chief executive officer and director of Alliance Trust.

According to Kevin Roose at DealBook, Garrett-Cox took an unusual step to establish herself in her role of power by decorating her office in purple. As a result, she said the men at her firm wear purple ties when they are trying to “suck up” to her.

As chief executive officer she looks after her employees, which sometimes means giving them ice cream on hot summer days.

While the chief executive role is clearly a milestone, she has a long list of accomplishments under her belt.

Earlier in her career as a hedge fund manager with Morley Fund Managers, she earned the nickname “Katherine the Great.”

During her stint at Morley as the chief investment officer and executive director, she was also recognised as one of the “young global leaders” by the World Economic Forum.

Previously, she worked wat Aberdeen Asset Management in 2000 and became the executive director in 2001. She’s also served as the chief investment officer at Aviva Investors Global Services Limited.

She’s a member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals and the she’s a Chartered Financial Analyst. She’s also a member of the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank and serves as a director of Aviva Investors.

She graduated with her bachelor’s in history with honours from Durham University.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.