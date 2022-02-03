A complete timeline of Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s relationship, from meeting on ‘American Idol’ to welcoming their 1st child together nearly 15 years later

- Katharine McPhee and David Foster were married in 2019, and had their first child in 2021.
- The pair first met when 21-year-old McPhee was competing on season five of “American Idol” in 2006.
- Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship, from their meeting through their marriage.
“You have to say also that she is nice, beautiful, and young,” Bocelli, who is blind, told Foster.
“How do you know all this?” Foster responded.
“It’s important,” Bocelli joked. “Don’t worry. Don’t care.”
Foster also produced McPhee’s first post-“Idol” single, a cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” released in June 2006.
As E! News reported in December 2015, Foster and his wife, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid, divorced after four years of marriage and nine years together. In a statement to E! News, the couple said that they were “grateful for the years we’ve spent together” and would hoped that they could move forward “with the love and respect we will always have for one another.” Their divorce was finalized in 2017.
During this same period, McPhee and Foster continued to be pictured together at public events they both attended, including the the Jane Seymour Open Hearts Foundation Inaugural Celebration in February 2011, a Thanksgiving concert in Washington, DC in 2009, and Barbra Streisand’s 75th birthday in April 2017.
Later that year, one of Foster’s daughters added fuel to the rumors.
In September 2017, Foster and McPhee attended, and performed at, the Grammy Museum’s third annual gala, hosted at The Novo in Los Angeles, People reported. Foster was awarded with the Architects of Sound Award at the event. McPhee helped him debut a song from the stage musical he was working on that the time, according to People.
As People reported, Foster’s daughter Erin, who is two years older than McPhee, posted photos of McPhee and Foster from the event on her Instagram story.
“Excited about my new step mom” and “my parents,” she wrote in text-overlay captions on the photos that she posted.
In the wake of Erin’s Instagram story posts, an anonymous source close to the pair told People that the two weren’t dating. The source told people that Erin’s posts were sarcastic, and directed to “those who can’t seem to grasp that her dad and Kat can be colleagues, collaborators, and longtime friends without it being some big romance.”
An anonymous source close to the couple told People that the pair were “[having] some fun” with paparazzi following them, saying that they were “in no way romantically involved.”
“They are dear, old friends who genuinely love spending time together, but it is nothing more than that,” the anonymous source said, according to People.
Later that year, McPhee and Foster were spotted together at a November 2017 Los Angeles Lakers game, as well as other events that same month, including the Bumble Bizz Los Angeles Launch Dinner and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards, according to photos available on Getty Images.
At the time, she told Health that she and Foster were “very close friends” and that she was “really fond of him.”
“I’ve known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single,” McPhee told Health, referring to her cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” “So he’s been really good to me. People can say whatever they want.”
Later, she posted a text exchange with Just Jared founder Jared End, revealing that Foster proposed at the top of a mountain in Anacapri.
“Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff,” McPhee wrote in the texts. “He said it was one or the other. And in the end he spared me.”
Foster also posted on Instagram to confirm the engagement, posting a photo of himself and McPhee, accompanied by a caption reading “Yup!!”
His daughter, Erin, jokingly commented on the photo of the pair, writing, “Mommmyyy.”
“A few years ago I told you she was the one,” Bocelli told Foster at the event, People reported.
“You were right,” Foster replied.
McPhee told Vogue that they chose to have the wedding in London after her run in the musical “Waitress” there. Her wedding dress, custom made by Zac Posen, featured one of Foster’s songs — “The Colour of my Love,” written for Celine Dion and René Angélil’s wedding day — notated on the back, according to Vogue.
“Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over the Rainbow, was released right after Idol,” McPhee wrote on Instagram the day of their wedding. “Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”
Over the course of her pregnancy, McPhee posted several selfies featuring her baby bump, posing at times in both all-blue and all-pink outfits.
McPhee told Kotb and Hager that she and Foster didn’t have a name picked out when she went into labor. In a family text chain, Foster’s sister suggested a family name, Ren, that had belonged to his great-grandfather and great-uncle.
His caption drew criticism, with some commenters saying that Foster was “out of touch” and objectifying his wife’s body, Yahoo! Life reported.
As Insider previously reported, McPhee defended her husband in a subsequent Instagram post, calling the backlash against him “so dumb.”
“I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now,” McPhee wrote. “But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate.”
