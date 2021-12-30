Katharine McPhee defends husband David Foster’s comments about her post-baby body: ‘I cannot with this oversensitive society’

David Foster, left, and Katharine McPhee arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Katharine McPhee Foster addressed the criticism of her husband’s comments on her post-baby body.

On Tuesday, her husband David Foster posted a photo of her in a bikini with the caption “what baby!”

McPhee Foster told those criticizing her husband’s comments to “get a life” in a Wednesday post.

Katharine McPhee Foster told those who criticized her husband David Foster’s post about her post-baby body to “get a life” in a Wednesday Instagram post.

On Tuesday, Foster posted a photo of his wife, who gave birth to their first child in February, wearing a bikini on Instagram, captioning it with a treble clef emoji and the text “what baby!” The caption drew criticism, with some commenters saying that Foster was objectifying his wife’s body and calling his comments “out of touch,” Yahoo! Life reported,

McPhee Foster’s Wednesday post addressed those criticisms, calling the media attention on her husband’s comments “so dumb.”

Accompanied by a photo of herself in a red swimsuit, the “American Idol” alum, who is 37, said that she’s “struggled with weight” throughout her 20s and 30s, during which time her weight fluctuated.

“I lost this baby weight without dieting,” McPhee wrote. “Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let my body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it.”

A post shared by Katharine McPhee Foster (@katharinefoster)

The two were married in June 2019, and had their first child, Rennie David Foster, together in February.

McPhee, who has spoken publicly since her 2006 “American Idol” run about dealing with an eating disorder, told E! News in October that her pregnancy helped her be at “peace” with her body and gain a “huge appreciation” for what it was capable of.

“I actually had this huge gift where I felt zero pressure to kind of get back to a certain standard,” she told E! News at the time. “I was just like, ‘Wow, this is such a moment in time to enjoy a new baby and give thanks to this incredible body that just did something so spectacular, like truly a miracle.'”

In her Instagram post, McPhee Foster said that she “cannot with this overly sensitive society right now,” closing it out with a Taylor Swift quote.

“Haters gonna hate,” the actress wrote.