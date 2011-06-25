Katharine Hepburn's Waterfront Connecticut Estate Is On The Market For $28 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

The Connecticut estate once owned by Academy Award winner and acting legend Katharine Hepburn is on the market for $28 million.The home, in Old Saybrook, Conn,. has been in the Hepburn family since 1913, and Katharine lived there until she died in 2003 at age 96, according to the WSJ. The property is on 3.5 acres of land and has 680 feet of waterfront on the Long Island Sound.



This house would make for a perfect summer home, for days filled with boating, tennis, swimming, and relaxing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.