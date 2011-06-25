Katharine Hepburn's Waterfront Connecticut Estate Is On The Market For $28 Million

Leah Goldman
hepburn

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

The Connecticut estate once owned by Academy Award winner and acting legend Katharine Hepburn is on the market for $28 million.The home, in Old Saybrook, Conn,. has been in the Hepburn family since 1913, and Katharine lived there until she died in 2003 at age 96, according to the WSJ. The property is on 3.5 acres of land and has 680 feet of waterfront on the Long Island Sound.

This house would make for a perfect summer home, for days filled with boating, tennis, swimming, and relaxing.

The home is pretty much surrounded by water

A view from the pond

The private dock

The entrance way to the home

One of the living room areas. The home is mostly white

The large kitchen

Tons of storage shelving in the kitchen

A dining area with porch access

Living room, also with outdoor access

Of course, the coffee table books are about Katharine Hepburn

Gorgeous outdoor porch area

One of the bedrooms with an amazing view

Beautiful exposed brick in the bedroom

There's a fireplace too

The master bathroom

Three and a half acres of land

Perfect for long summer days

There's even a small beach area

