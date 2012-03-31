HOUSE OF THE DAY: Katharine Hepburn's Waterfront Estate In Connecticut Is Now Listed At $30 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

The Connecticut estate once owned by Academy Award winner and acting legend Katharine Hepburn has increased in price from $28 million to $30 million after sitting on the market for a year, according to the Wall Street Journal.The price hike is due to a 2,750-foot gatehouse that’s being built on the property, current owner Frank Sciame told the WSJ.



The home, in Old Saybrook, Conn,. had been in the Hepburn family since 1913, and Katharine lived there until she died in 2003 at age 96, according to the WSJ. The property is on 3.5 acres of land and has 680 feet of waterfront on the Long Island Sound.

This house would make for a perfect summer home, for days filled with boating, tennis, swimming, and relaxing.

