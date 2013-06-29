10 Movie Roles That Show Why We'll Never Have Another Katharine Hepburn

June 29 marks the tenth anniversary of Katharine Hepburn’s death.

10 years after her death, the spirited actress Katharine Hepburn perseveres as a timeless cultural icon.



Hepburn, star of classics such as “Bringing Up Baby” and “The African Queen,” was known for her spunk. And her hatred of skirts.

She once threatened to walk around the set naked when film executives confiscated her pants — which weren’t socially appropriate for women to wear in the 1930s — according to the biography, “Katharine Hepburn: Rebel Chic.”

“Though she only stripped down as far as her silk underwear before stepping out of her dressing room, she made her point,” fashion writer Nancy MacDonnel wrote, “and she got her trousers back.”

Hepburn’s flair for selecting roles that reflected her headstrong personality landed her top billing spots in “Morning Glory,” “A Philadelphia Story,” and “On Golden Pond.”

She died on June 29, 2003 at the age of 96.

