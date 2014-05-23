HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Katharine Hepburn's Connecticut Estate For A Bargain $US14.8 Million

The owner of the Connecticut estate that once belonged to acting legend Katharine Hepburn is having a hard time unloading the property.

After three years on and off the market, the Old Saybrook home is now listed at $US14.8 million, less than half of the $US30 million owner Frank Sciame had asked in 2012.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the new listing for the home excludes additional parcels that were included in the previous listing.

The home had been in the Hepburn family since 1913, and Katharine lived there until she died in 2003 at age 96, according to the WSJ. The property is on 1.5 acres of land and has 680 feet of waterfront on the Long Island Sound.

