HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Katharine Hepburn's Connecticut Estate For A Bargain $US14.8 Million

Julie Zeveloff, Leah Goldman
HepburnCourtesy of Sotheby’s

The owner of the Connecticut estate that once belonged to acting legend Katharine Hepburn is having a hard time unloading the property.

After three years on and off the market, the Old Saybrook home is now listed at $US14.8 million, less than half of the $US30 million owner Frank Sciame had asked in 2012.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the new listing for the home excludes additional parcels that were included in the previous listing.

The home had been in the Hepburn family since 1913, and Katharine lived there until she died in 2003 at age 96, according to the WSJ. The property is on 1.5 acres of land and has 680 feet of waterfront on the Long Island Sound.

The home, in Old Saybrook, is pretty much surrounded by water.

A view from the pond.

The private dock, perfect for a summer getaway.

The entrance way to the home, with views to the second floor.

One of the living room areas. The home is mostly white.

The large kitchen has been updated.

Tons of storage shelving in the kitchen.

A dining area with porch access.

Living room, also with outdoor access.

Of course, the coffee table books are about Katharine Hepburn.

There's a gorgeous outdoor porch area.

One of the bedrooms, with an amazing view.

Beautiful exposed brick in the bedroom.

There's a fireplace, too.

The master bathroom.

One and a half acres of land on the Long Island Sound.

Perfect for long summer days.

There's even a small beach area.

