‘Married With Children’ star Katey Sagal was hit by a car in Los Angeles and had to go to the hospital

“Married With Children” star Katey Sagal was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Los Angeles on Thursday.
TMZ first reported the news that Sagal was hit in the crosswalk by a Tesla making a left turn on Thursday morning.
The driver reportedly stopped to help Sagal, 67, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No arrests or citations were made, TMZ reported.
A source confirmed to People that the actress – who has also starred in “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Connors” is “going to be fine” and that she is expected to be released from the hospital later Friday.