‘Married With Children’ star Katey Sagal was hit by a car in Los Angeles and had to go to the hospital

Katey Sagal attends the ‘Shameless’ FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

“Married With Children” star Katey Sagal was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Los Angeles on Thursday.

TMZ first reported the news that Sagal was hit in the crosswalk by a Tesla making a left turn on Thursday morning.

The driver reportedly stopped to help Sagal, 67, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests or citations were made, TMZ reported.

A source confirmed to People that the actress – who has also starred in “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Connors” is “going to be fine” and that she is expected to be released from the hospital later Friday.