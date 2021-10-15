Search

‘Married With Children’ star Katey Sagal was hit by a car in Los Angeles and had to go to the hospital

Jake Epstein
Katey Sagal attends the 'Shameless' FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Katey Sagal attends the ‘Shameless’ FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
  • Actress Katey Sagal was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Los Angeles on Thursday.
  • Sagal was hit in the crosswalk by a Tesla making a left turn, TMZ reported.
  • A source confirmed to People magazine that the actress is “going to be fine.”

“Married With Children” star Katey Sagal was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Los Angeles on Thursday.

TMZ first reported the news that Sagal was hit in the crosswalk by a Tesla making a left turn on Thursday morning.

The driver reportedly stopped to help Sagal, 67, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests or citations were made, TMZ reported.

A source confirmed to People that the actress – who has also starred in “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Connors” is “going to be fine” and that she is expected to be released from the hospital later Friday.

About the Author
Jake Epstein