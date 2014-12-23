Kate Winslet Might Star In The Next Steve Jobs Movie

AP Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet might land the lead female role in the upcoming Steve Jobs biopic, according to Variety, which will be written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Danny Boyle.

Winslet is currently in negotiations for the role, while Michael Fassbender is on board to play Steve Jobs and Seth Rogen will play Steve Wozniak.

There have been talks of Jeff Daniels playing former Apple CEO John Scully, although as Variety reports no offers have been set in place.

Universal Studios previously eyed Natalie Portman for the female lead, but she passed on the opportunity in early December.

It’s unclear exactly which role Winslet will play, but many have speculated that Jobs’ daughter Lisa may be the primary female character in the movie.

Production of the film is expected to start in the spring of 2015, while no official release date has been set yet.

