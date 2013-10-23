Kate Winslet's Vogue Cover Promotion Is A Stylish Parody Of Itself

A celebrity typically promotes an upcoming movie with things like magazine cover stories, and then spends more time promoting those very promotions. Kate Winslet and Vogue decided to mock this marketing cycle as a way of advertising their new cover story. The video is a vignette poking fun of the very purpose it is serving.

Watch Kate Winslet be human by Googling herself, the vain activity of which we’re all guilty.

She anxiously mumbles “Always say Meryl,” as in always answer “Meryl Streep” in response to “Who is the best actress of all time?” — the question that starts the video and gives it its title. It leads to her finding her name listed among the greats and wondering if she actually deserves such company. She condemns herself as a “weirdo” for even caring to see if she was included.

Director Matthew Frost collaborated with Sally Singer, Vogue’s creative digital director on the clip. Frost’s previous work reminds the fashion world that it should not take itself so seriously, but does so in a highly stylised way that makes the satire more organic.

Videos featuring their celebrity cover stars drive “enormous interest and traffic to the site and the newsstand,” Singer told Digiday.

