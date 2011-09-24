Kate Winslet Might Be Dating Someone Named "Ned Rocknroll"

Photo: Image: AP

This is the best news: Kate Winslet may or may not be the girlfriend of a man named “Ned Rocknroll.”And it gets better. He’s Richard Branson‘s nephew. And Kate recently saved the elder Branson’s 90-year-old mother from a fire that consumed his vacation home.



Born Ned Abel Smith, this guy legally changed his name to Ned Rocknroll, and the British tabloids report that he says of Winslet, “She’s all woman.”

Well, that’s encouraging! Notably more encouraging, anyway, than the fact that Mr. Rocknroll might still be married to a 23-year-old heiress.

Anyway, Kate’s been on a roll lately. Her Emmy speech was so bad that it led at least one newspaper to release a guide to public speaking, and her married “Mildred Pierce” co-star used his to expound on the greatness of their sex scenes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.